Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
ABC Action News WFTS

Spring break staycation? Check out Hillsborough River State Park

By WFTS Digital Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z42HY_0lBji14Q00

As the spring break season kicks off across Tampa Bay, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team is highlighting some favorite local places to visit during a staycation.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee chose to feature the Hillsborough River State Park.

Less than 30 minutes from downtown Tampa it's an oasis to escape the crowded coast and beaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00659R_0lBji14Q00 Greg Dee

The park is crisscrossed by over seven miles of hiking trails with a few biking trails too.

Camping is available in several options, including glamping complete with air conditioning.

Fishing is allowed with a license, and you'll often see bass and catfish pulled from the water.

But the best way to experience the park is on the water itself with a canoe or kayak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWu5s_0lBji14Q00 Greg Dee

You can bring your own or use the third-party on-site rental.

When you're on the water, you'll feel transported back in time to before Tampa existed.

As you float down the river, you'll be surrounded by majestic oaks, crystal-clear water, and lots of wildlife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuvOd_0lBji14Q00 Greg Dee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSWbz_0lBji14Q00 Greg Dee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpso4_0lBji14Q00 Greg Dee

Entry fees are low.

Pedestrians and cyclists can enter the park for just $2. A single-occupant car is $4.

But the best deal is to fill up the car. Cram up to eight people inside your vehicle, and it costs $6 total.

Parking is limited, so it's best to use the park's buy-before-you-go system online.

Get more information here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
Hey, Tampa Bay. Spring breakers are here to vacation where we live.
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Red tide? No problem—spring break alternatives across Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Spring break travel: Places in Tampa Bay-area, Florida to explore
Tampa, FL7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PCB beach accesses to close at night during spring break
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
This Florida Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
Crystal River, FL8 days ago
‘Makes me sick to my stomach’: Texans outraged over video of owner abandoning German Shepherd on side of road, speeding off
Dallas, TX1 day ago
What is the red tide hitting Florida beaches?
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Visitors say red tide is turning them away from newly reopened beaches
Bonita Springs, FL9 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL1 day ago
Missing Indiana 14-year-old Emily Barger was found 'abandoned' at male suspect's 'hiding location,' police say
Attica, IN1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Extend Tampa’s Riverwalk behind the cruise ship terminal | Column
Tampa, FL2 days ago
An Arizona homeowner who made $12,000 a month renting out her house reveals why she quit Airbnb and relies on Vrbo instead
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy