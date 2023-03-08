Spring break staycation? Check out Hillsborough River State Park

As the spring break season kicks off across Tampa Bay, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team is highlighting some favorite local places to visit during a staycation.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee chose to feature the Hillsborough River State Park.

Less than 30 minutes from downtown Tampa it's an oasis to escape the crowded coast and beaches.

Greg Dee

The park is crisscrossed by over seven miles of hiking trails with a few biking trails too.

Camping is available in several options, including glamping complete with air conditioning.

Fishing is allowed with a license, and you'll often see bass and catfish pulled from the water.

But the best way to experience the park is on the water itself with a canoe or kayak.

Greg Dee

You can bring your own or use the third-party on-site rental.

When you're on the water, you'll feel transported back in time to before Tampa existed.

As you float down the river, you'll be surrounded by majestic oaks, crystal-clear water, and lots of wildlife.

Greg Dee

Greg Dee

Greg Dee

Entry fees are low.

Pedestrians and cyclists can enter the park for just $2. A single-occupant car is $4.

But the best deal is to fill up the car. Cram up to eight people inside your vehicle, and it costs $6 total.

Parking is limited, so it's best to use the park's buy-before-you-go system online.

Get more information here .