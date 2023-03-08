Open in App
San Diego, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

San Diego Police: Rental car employee carjacked in Little Italy

By City News Service,

3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An employee of the Economy Rent-A-Car in Little Italy was carjacked at knifepoint, the San Diego Police Department said.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the rental car staff member was washing a white 2022 Chrysler Voyager at 2300 India St. when a person pointed a knife at the employee and drove off with the vehicle, according to the SDPD.

According to SDPD officials, the suspected carjacker drove the stolen vehicle northbound on Interstate 5 and was later involved in a pursuit with Montebello Police Department officers.

The suspected carjacker, who has not been apprehended, is described by police as a 5-foot-6, 150 pound Black woman in her late 30s. She was last seen with her hair in a bun while wearing a black jacket, shorts, black ankle socks and white shoes.

The SDPD's Robbery detectives were investigating the carjacking.

