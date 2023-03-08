Boy, 7, dies after blaze at firefighter’s home; mom and two young siblings critically hurt in Montclare neighborhood

A stuffed bear is left at the door of a fire damaged home in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood on March 8, 2023, where a woman and three children suffered smoke inhalation during a fire on the night before. Officials said it's the home of a firefighter. One of the children, a 7-year-old boy, has died from his injuries. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A little boy has died Wednesday, a day after he and his mother and two young siblings were injured during a fire that broke out at a firefighter’s home in the Montclare neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The child, a boy about 7, was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, officials said.

He was identified Thursday morning as Ezra Stewart of the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Chicago police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue where a 34-year-old woman and three children — a 2-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl and the 7-year-old boy — suffered smoke inhalation.

The victims, a mother and her children, were taken to various hospitals in critical condition.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the fire began in a kitchen but its cause was not known.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt confirmed that the fire happened at a firefighter’s home.