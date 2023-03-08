Wolves mount two 10-run innings in highest single-day run total in over three decades

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY — Aided by a 10-run inning in each game of their Sunday doubleheader, the Newberry College softball team (14-9, 2-2 South Atlantic Conference) swept their doubleheader with the Alderson Broaddus Battlers. The Wolves won game one 19-5 in five innings and took game two 14-10.

The 19 runs scored by the Wolves in game one is the team’s highest single-game total since a 21-1 victory over Benedict College on Feb. 19, 2017. The combined total of 33 runs scored is the highest single-day total ever for the Wolves under Head Coach Ciria Triplett. It is also the highest single-day total for Newberry softball since the scarlet and gray scored a combined 41 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Voorhees University, then Voorhees College, on Feb. 10, 1992.

Junior pitcher Alexandrea Sullivan (Campobello) received the win in game one for her 4 2/3 innings of relief work in the circle. Freshman catcher Molly Mattas (Duncan) and junior designated player Sierra Brogdon (Leesburg, Ga.) each tallied three hits in the first game. Mattas collected six RBIs in the game, adding to her team lead in the category. In total, eight Wolves collected at least one hit in the game.

In game two, junior pitcher Olivia Chestnut (Mount Dora, Fla.) earned the win for her two innings of relief work. Sullivan earned the save in game two for her own two innings of relief work. Brogdon led the Wolves at the plate in game two as well as she tallied four hits, tying a single-game career high for the junior. Sophomore catcher Mackenzie Turner (Jefferson, Ga.) collected five RBIs in the second game, setting a new single-game career best for the sophomore.

Game one:

The Battlers got off to an early lead as they scored four runs on four hits in the top of the first inning. The game was almost entirely one-sided in favor of the Wolves following that half inning.

The Wolves scored their first run of the game on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning. A bases-loaded walk doubled the total for the Wolves and sophomore right fielder Leah Evans (Pageland) tied the game with a two-RBI single. After reloading the bases, the Mattas hit a deep fly ball over the left field fence putting the Wolves up 8-4 with only one out in the inning. The Wolves pushed across another two runs in the inning as they entered the third inning up 10-4.

Three RBI hits led the Wolves to a four run third, adding to the already large lead.

The Wolves weren’t done scoring as Newberry scored as freshman shortstop Melanie Carr (Davie, Fla.), Mattas and Brogdon each hit bases-loaded RBI singles to score the first three runs for the Wolves in the fourth inning. Junior center fielder Vanessa Wilson (Loganville, Ga.) added a sacrifice fly to plate the fourth run of the inning and freshman pinch hitter Yahaira Williams (Key West, Fla.) hit the fourth bases-loaded RBI single of the inning for the Wolves to plate the 19th and final run of the game for the Wolves.

The Battlers collected two hits in the top of the fifth inning, but left the runners stranded as the Wolves collected the final out of the game and secured the massive 19-5 victory.

Game two:

The Battlers again jumped out to an early 4-0 lead over the Wolves, this time scoring four runs in the top of the second inning.

The Wolves cut that lead in half with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second inning.

Both teams sent four batters to the plate in the third inning, but neither was able to capitalize on the base runner that resulted.

The Battlers added another run in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly. The Wolves managed to load the bases in the bottom half of that inning, but left the runners stranded on a groundout to third base.

After already adding one run in the top of the fifth, the Battlers hit a three-run home run, pushing their lead to seven runs, 9-2.

The Wolves did not take that lying down. With the bases loaded, Turner hit a bases-clearing double, cutting the lead to four runs. After a single from junior outfielder Amber Dalfonso (Apopka, Fla.), sophomore Reagan Smith (Tega Cay) cut the lead to one run with a three-run home run of her own. The Wolves added two more base runners following Smith’s home run and Brogdon collected another RBI with a double, tying the game at nine runs each. Brogdon and Mattas scored on a two-RBI single up the middle by Williams who scored on the next at bat via a wild pitch. All told, the Wolves added 10 runs to their total and took a three-run lead, 12-9.

With two outs in the sixth inning, Turner hit another bases-loaded double, this time adding two RBIs to her total.

The Battlers managed to scratch across a run in the seventh inning, but it did not change the outcome of the game as the Wolves won 14-10.