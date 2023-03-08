Pilgrimage Festival Announces 2023 Lineup, Including Zach Bryan, Luke Grimes, Ashley McBryde And More

A helluva lineup…

Pilgrimage Festival just announced their 2023 roster of performers, and it’s gonna be a great weekend full of incredible music, that’s for sure.

Zach Bryan will headline Sunday and The Lumineers will headline Saturday, which would probably make it worth going in and of itself.

But in addition to those great artists, there will be performances by Ashley McBryde, Luke Grimes, Ian Munsick, The Black Crowes, The Head and The Heart, Yola, Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Names Banjo, Peter One, Butch Walker, The Watson Twins, Bones Owens, Tash Neal & MJT, People On The Porch, Michael Rix, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, The War and Treaty, Patrick Droney, Charlie Worsham, Madeline Edwards, Tigirlily Gold, Tommy Prine, Owensboro Bluegrass Band, Troubardour Blue and Down Home Church.

The festival takes place just outside of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee at the Park at Harlinsdale on September 23rd and 24th.

“2023 lineup is 🔥🔥🔥 Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am!”

Public ticket on-sale starts tomorrow at 10AM:

