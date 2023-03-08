Change location
Today’s deals: $20 Echo Dot, TP-Link WiFi 6 routers, 54% off a 4K drone, Roomba sale, more
By Maren Estrada,3 days ago
Top deals on Wednesday begin with a big sale on Beats earbuds , but there are so many great offers out there. Amazon’s Echo Dot is 50% off at just $19.99, and you can save 54% on the impressive TSRC A6 foldable 4K camera drone. You’ll also find big sales with deep discounts on TP-Link Wifi 6 routers as well as Roomba robot vacuums.
Here, the shopping experts at BGR Deals have rounded up all of our favorite sales on March 8.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Charcoal
Price: $19.99 (50% off)
You Save: $20.00 (50%)
Buy Now
TENSSENX GPS Drone with 4K Camera for Adults, TSRC A6 Foldable RC Quadcopter with Auto Return,…
Price: $119.99 (54% off)
You Save: $120.00 (46%)
Buy Now
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24…
Price: $99 (save $30)
You Save: $60.00 (38%)
Buy Now
TP-Link AX6000 WiFi 6 Router(Archer AX6000) -802.11ax Wireless 8-Stream Gaming Router, 2.5G WAN…
Price: $209.99 (save $90)
You Save: $90.00 (30%)
Buy Now
- TP-Link Wifi 6 and Wifi 6E routers are on sale today with discounts of up to 30% off
- Apple’s base model AirPods 2 are down to $99
- You can also get AirPods Pro for $194.99 or AirPods Pro 2 on sale for 229.95
- Visit our guide on the best AirPods deals for more discounts
- Want an alternative to AirPods? These Beats earbuds deals will save you up to $70
- Amazon’s Echo Dot 3rd-Gen is 50% off at $19.99
- See our comprehensive guide for more Echo Dot deals
- TENSSENX’s hot new TSRC A6 foldable 4K camera drone has a double discount that drops it to $119.99 from $260
- Don’t miss the 10.2-inch iPad while it’s on sale with the deepest discount ever
- There’s a great Fire TV Stick sale with discounts of up to $20 off
- Better yet, eligible customers can save even more on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K with coupon code UP4K23
- Save $50 on the Ring Video Doorbell 3
- #1 best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google are only $4.50 each when you buy a 4-pack and clip the Amazon coupon
- iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals start at just $179 right now
- Here are some top sales from our roundup of the best laptop deals :
- The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop is 61% off at $375 (reg. $959)
- Pick up a renewed HP 3NU57UT 11.6-inch Chromebook for $84.99 (reg. $250)
- ASUS Vivobook L210 laptop is on sale for $199.99 (reg. $250)
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro is $100 off right now (reg. $1,299)
- The lightning-fast MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is on sale for to $1,999.97 (reg. $2,499)
ONE DAY ONLY : We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Vantrue dash cams , high-waisted leggings , and Target’s best daily deals .
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.
