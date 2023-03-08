Open in App
BGR.com

Today’s deals: $20 Echo Dot, TP-Link WiFi 6 routers, 54% off a 4K drone, Roomba sale, more

By Maren Estrada,

3 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jcgI6_0lBjeGMu00
Don't Miss : Visit our expert guide to see this month’s best deals!

Top deals on Wednesday begin with a big sale on Beats earbuds , but there are so many great offers out there. Amazon’s Echo Dot is 50% off at just $19.99, and you can save 54% on the impressive TSRC A6 foldable 4K camera drone. You’ll also find big sales with deep discounts on TP-Link Wifi 6 routers as well as Roomba robot vacuums.

Here, the shopping experts at BGR Deals have rounded up all of our favorite sales on March 8.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvWYd_0lBjeGMu00

Best Apple Watch deals and sales for March 2023

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Charcoal

Price: $19.99 (50% off)
You Save: $20.00 (50%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kouk1_0lBjeGMu00

Beats earbuds deals slash 20% off every model

TENSSENX GPS Drone with 4K Camera for Adults, TSRC A6 Foldable RC Quadcopter with Auto Return,…

Price: $119.99 (54% off)
You Save: $120.00 (46%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sl5x_0lBjeGMu00

Amazon gift card deals 2023: How to get $325+ for free

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24…

Price: $99 (save $30)
You Save: $60.00 (38%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nr2Be_0lBjeGMu00

Nintendo Switch games are up to 50% off in this Mar10 Day sale

TP-Link AX6000 WiFi 6 Router(Archer AX6000) -802.11ax Wireless 8-Stream Gaming Router, 2.5G WAN…

Price: $209.99 (save $90)
You Save: $90.00 (30%)
Buy Now

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY : We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Vantrue dash cams , high-waisted leggings , and Target’s best daily deals .

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.



Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Charcoal

Price: $19.99
You Save: $20.00 (50%)
Buy Now



TP-Link AX6000 WiFi 6 Router(Archer AX6000) -802.11ax Wireless 8-Stream Gaming Router, 2.5G WAN…

Price: $209.99
You Save: $90.00 (30%)
Buy Now



Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24…

Price: $99.00
You Save: $60.00 (38%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKlPT_0lBjeGMu00

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)

Price: $194.99
You Save: $54.01 (22%)
Buy Now



TENSSENX GPS Drone with 4K Camera for Adults, TSRC A6 Foldable RC Quadcopter with Auto Return,…

Price: $119.99
You Save: $140.00 (54%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gY3xN_0lBjeGMu00

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV

Price: $24.99 with code UP4K23
You Save: $20.00 (40%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAyzN_0lBjeGMu00

KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro…

Price: $17.99 ($4.50 each)
You Save: $10.00 (33%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kF2O3_0lBjeGMu00

Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) – Silver

Price: $399.00
You Save: $80.00 (17%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3wXC_0lBjeGMu00

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…

Price: $179.00
You Save: $95.99 (35%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g27tY_0lBjeGMu00

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Now Clean By Room With Smart Mapping,…

Price: $399.00 ($399.00/Count)
You Save: $150.99 (27%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Va3n_0lBjeGMu00

HP Chromebook 11.6 – Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS – 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren…

Price: $84.99
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtEET_0lBjeGMu00

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6″ HD Touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Proces…

Price: $368.00
You Save: $591.00 (62%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06sTSj_0lBjeGMu00

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD Storage,…

Price: $740.00
You Save: $204.99 (22%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125oq4_0lBjeGMu00

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS…

Price: $1,999.97
You Save: $499.03 (20%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ujfe_0lBjeGMu00

Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22

Price: Free Echo Dot
Coupon Code: FREEDOT22
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKGOr_0lBjeGMu00

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit

Price: Spend $40, Get $8
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00rNDd_0lBjeGMu00

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100

Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wT3rz_0lBjeGMu00

Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested

Price: $15.99
Buy Now

The post Today’s deals: $20 Echo Dot, TP-Link WiFi 6 routers, 54% off a 4K drone, Roomba sale, more appeared first on BGR .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy