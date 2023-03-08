Hartselle man pleads guilty, sentenced for death of ex-girlfriend’s dog

Burgett told News 19 she feels guilty because she knows Whitley’s temper runs hot and knows he didn’t like Jax.
“I had to call the police on him in January. He had hit me, I had bruises. Jax was my baby. He was like my kids I will never be able to forgive myself and I have to live with that,” Burgett explained.
Though the Arab Police Department did not confirm Whitley’s confession, they did say there was enough evidence to arrest him.
Whitley entered his blind guilty plea to aggravated cruelty to animals on August 2, 2022, according to court records. On March 6, he was sentenced to 120 months with the Department of Corrections, with credit for time served.
The sentence will be split, with 24 months to be served in custody, followed by 60 months of probation. Special conditions of Whitley’s sentence show he will have to complete an anger management training program and mental health evaluation.
