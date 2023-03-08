Zaya Wade Hits Swanky Party In Sunglasses After Crushing Paris Fashion Week Debut

SplashNews.com

Zaya Wade looks every bit like a superstar model, and now, she's celebrating like one too -- hitting a swanky after-party in a pair of oversized sunglasses following her Paris Fashion Week debut.

Dwyane Wade 's daughter attended the Miu Miu dinner and aftershow celebration at Gigi Paris on Tuesday after crushing her runway walk earlier in the day ... and the 15-year-old certainly looked like she belonged.

Getty

Rockin' some dark sunnies, a blazer and a miniskirt, Zaya -- as she did hours before on the catwalk -- turned heads as she was ushered into the festivities.

She appeared calm, cool, confident and stoic at the event -- but we know she was absolutely thrilled with the day nonetheless ... as she and Dwyane celebrated her big moment earlier Tuesday with smiles and a big hug.

"I'm not crying," Dwyane said after Zaya walked on the PFW runway for the first time in a green, wool ensemble, "you are."

Dwyane and Gabrielle Union got in an after-party of sorts of their own too ... smashing some cheeseburgers and fries together in the back of a car after Zaya's widely successful Tuesday.

"This is how you end fashion week," the NBA legend said with a laugh.

Congrats!!