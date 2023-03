FanSided

California vs. Washington State prediction and odds for Pac 12 Tournament first round (Bet on Bad Offense) By Vinnie Portell, 3 days ago

By Vinnie Portell, 3 days ago

It’s hard to find a better way to open the Pac-12 tournament for Washington State. The fifth-seeded Cougars will play 12th-seeded California, which owns an ...