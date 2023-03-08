Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Wants NDA Nullified, Cites Sexual Assault, Harassment Law

Getty

Tiger Woods ' latest girlfriend of about 6 years is taking the golf legend to court over an NDA she claims he made her sign ... and she's citing a law that prohibits NDAs when there's evidence of sexual assault or harassment.

Erica Herman filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, which spell her grievances out clear as day ... namely, she alleges TW made her sign an NDA at the start of their relationship -- around August 2017, according to her -- which she now says is being wrongfully enforced on her.

In the paperwork, Herman says a private trust that Tiger runs is attempting to steamroll her into keeping quiet about their relationship by aggressively enforcing the NDA she signed.

She argues in her legal docs the NDA should be declared unenforceable under the federal Speak Out Act, which prohibits the enforceability of an NDA agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment.

By the sounds of it ... she and Tiger are no longer together, but she doesn't specify when they broke up. Publicly, there's been no sign of a split -- although, we haven't quite seen Herman and Tiger together for a while now, even at his latest golf outing a few weeks ago.

In any case, Herman says she's seeking clarity from the court here ... because, according to her, she's eager to share her experiences with Tiger. She wants a judge to declare the NDA invalid and unenforceable.

We've reached out to Tiger's team ... so far, no word back.