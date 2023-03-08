Bloomington woman charged with domestic terrorism following protest in Atlanta
By Izzy Karpinski,
3 days ago
ATLANTA — A Bloomington, Indiana woman was revealed to be among the 23 people arrested Sunday following a violent protest at the future site of a police training center in Atlanta, Georgia.
Atlanta police said Maggie June Gates, 25, was arrested and charged with domestic terrorism after what’s being called a “coordinated attack” on construction equipment and officers at the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.
