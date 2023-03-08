Open in App
Saint Paul, MN
See more from this location?
WCCO News Talk 830

Wild ditch Pride Night themed jerseys at the last minute

By Lindsey PetersonThe Wcco Morning News,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKbRe_0lBjTorL00

The Minnesota Wild are being questioned for a last-minute decision not to wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys prior to their game against Calgary Tuesday night.

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, players were supposed to wear Pride jerseys which they did during the team’s first Pride Night last season. But when they came out for warmups, they were not wearing them.

Russo reported that it was an organizational decision. The jerseys were also to be signed and auctioned off later in March with proceeds going to the Wild Foundation.

The only statement from the Wild so far is this:

“The Minnesota Wild organization is proud to continue our support of the LBGTQIA+ community by hosting our second annual Pride Night tonight, which we are celebrating in many ways. It is important to host nights like this to show all players, fans, and the LGBTQIA+ community that hockey is for everyone. We will continue to utilize our platform to strengthen our community and create a greater State of Hockey.”

The Wild are the second NHL team to drop a Pride-themed warmup this season. The New York Rangers also did so in January , which was called a change in “organizational stance”.

There were a handful of players on Tuesday that did show support for Pride Night with themed tape on their sticks and special pucks.

The NHL has been working towards a more inclusive atmosphere in the league and with fans, using the initiative “Hockey is for Everyone”.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Paul, MN newsLocal Saint Paul, MN
How to watch, follow the 2023 Minnesota boys hockey state championships
Saint Paul, MN23 hours ago
Philadelphia Flyers fire GM and president of hockey operations Chuck Fletcher and Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov out three-to-four weeks
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Gallery: Hockey hair from Day 2 of the MN boys' state tournament
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fugitive Murder Convict Found Dead in Minnesota Park
Minneapolis, MN13 days ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes share new family portraits with kids
Kansas City, MO17 days ago
Ryley Tate Wilson The Voice 2023 Audition “Dancing On My Own” Robyn, Season 23
Montgomery, AL1 day ago
Patient, new father among 5 killed in Nevada medical flight crash
Stagecoach, NV14 days ago
Girl, 6, needs 1,000 stitches, ‘won’t be able to smile again’ after vicious dog attack
Chesterville, ME13 days ago
Man dead, juvenile airlifted to hospital following three-vehicle crash on Highway 30
Burley, ID15 days ago
Ryan Poles Panic Trade For DJ Moore Will Cost Him His Job
Chicago, IL1 day ago
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
College Basketball Coach Reportedly Fired Saturday Morning
Buffalo, NY20 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
An Arizona homeowner who made $12,000 a month renting out her house reveals why she quit Airbnb and relies on Vrbo instead
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings Cut Another Key Starter On Friday
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Adam Thielen released by the Minnesota Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Remembering Bud Grant
Minneapolis, MN12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy