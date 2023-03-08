Wild ditch Pride Night themed jerseys at the last minute

The Minnesota Wild are being questioned for a last-minute decision not to wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys prior to their game against Calgary Tuesday night.

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, players were supposed to wear Pride jerseys which they did during the team’s first Pride Night last season. But when they came out for warmups, they were not wearing them.

Russo reported that it was an organizational decision. The jerseys were also to be signed and auctioned off later in March with proceeds going to the Wild Foundation.

The only statement from the Wild so far is this:

“The Minnesota Wild organization is proud to continue our support of the LBGTQIA+ community by hosting our second annual Pride Night tonight, which we are celebrating in many ways. It is important to host nights like this to show all players, fans, and the LGBTQIA+ community that hockey is for everyone. We will continue to utilize our platform to strengthen our community and create a greater State of Hockey.”

The Wild are the second NHL team to drop a Pride-themed warmup this season. The New York Rangers also did so in January , which was called a change in “organizational stance”.

There were a handful of players on Tuesday that did show support for Pride Night with themed tape on their sticks and special pucks.

The NHL has been working towards a more inclusive atmosphere in the league and with fans, using the initiative “Hockey is for Everyone”.