Open in App
Bronx, NY
See more from this location?
1010WINS

VIDEO: Suspect knocks woman, 77, to ground in Bronx purse robbery

By Kimberly Dole,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7Vql_0lBjTYgb00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD on Wednesday released surveillance footage of a suspect who pushed a 77-year-old woman to the ground during a purse robbery on a Bronx street over the weekend.

It happened at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, when the woman was walking in the vicinity of River Avenue and East 151st Street in Concourse, officials said.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim and attempted to forcibly remove her pocketbook.

When the victim attempted to pull her bag back, the suspect knocked the victim to the ground and cut her hand with an unknown object.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LiWWt_0lBjTYgb00
Photo credit NYPD

The suspect fled on foot eastbound on East 153rd Street with the victim’s pocketbook containing money, credit cards, and jewelry, authorities said.

The victim was treated on scene for a small laceration to her left hand.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Man struck with bottle inside Bronx deli needed over 40 stitches
Bronx, NY21 hours ago
1 dead in Brooklyn triple shooting, suspect at-large: police
Brooklyn, NY14 hours ago
Teens breaking into Bronx high schools steal thousands of dollars worth of calculators
Bronx, NY16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man lying on sidewalk fatally hit in the Bronx: NYPD
Bronx, NY14 hours ago
Suspect in fatal Bronx shooting shown in surveillance photo: NYPD
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Police: Woman pepper sprayed inside Midtown apartment
Manhattan, NY11 hours ago
Bicyclist found dead in supposed Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Man, 46, fatally shot at Brooklyn NYCHA apartment in domestic dispute
Brooklyn, NY18 hours ago
Dueling Gunmen Shoot it Out in Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago
1 dead in Brooklyn quadruple shooting: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY13 hours ago
24-year-old beaten and robbed inside Brooklyn subway station
Brooklyn, NY18 hours ago
NYC SHOOTINGS: Murder suspects sought in the Bronx and Inwood
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Shots fired near home of NYC Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Schools Chancellor David Banks: sources
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Driver pistol-whipped, robbed by trio in the Bronx
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Man who followed girl into her LI home may have other victims: police
Deer Park, NY1 day ago
Yonkers police: Suspect wanted for robbing Chase Bank on South Broadway
Yonkers, NY1 day ago
Man shot dead in his Suffolk County driveway: police
Bay Shore, NY1 day ago
Man convicted of 1st-degree murder 6 years after driving over EMT with her ambulance
New York City, NY1 day ago
Robbery crew zigzags across Queens, Bronx in violent, 3-hour spree
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Vandal scrawls 'monkey' on NYPD van in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Long Island man fatally shot in driveway of his home: police
Bay Shore, NY1 day ago
NYC SHOOTINGS: Man slain in Queens parking dispute; victim executed in Harlem
New York City, NY1 day ago
Man shot 4 times while sitting in car in Manhattan — and survived: police
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Carjackers Pistol Whip Driver, Smash Windows, Fire Gun in Bronx
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Alleged Upper East Side robber accused of shooting bodega worker dead gets cuffed
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Search for gunman after Bronx man shot and killed during argument
Bronx, NY21 hours ago
Bronx murder suspect caught in Charlotte Wednesday: U.S. Marshal
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
14-year-old Bronx girl reported missing since Monday
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Serial thief stole more than $2K worth of supplies from NYC tobacco shop: NYPD
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
18-year-old girl reported missing in Queens
Queens, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy