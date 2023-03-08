VIDEO: Suspect knocks woman, 77, to ground in Bronx purse robbery

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD on Wednesday released surveillance footage of a suspect who pushed a 77-year-old woman to the ground during a purse robbery on a Bronx street over the weekend.

It happened at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, when the woman was walking in the vicinity of River Avenue and East 151st Street in Concourse, officials said.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim and attempted to forcibly remove her pocketbook.

When the victim attempted to pull her bag back, the suspect knocked the victim to the ground and cut her hand with an unknown object.

Photo credit NYPD

The suspect fled on foot eastbound on East 153rd Street with the victim’s pocketbook containing money, credit cards, and jewelry, authorities said.

The victim was treated on scene for a small laceration to her left hand.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).