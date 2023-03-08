Open in App
Staten Island, NY
1010WINS

Perv last seen fleeing SI bus after grabbing woman's backside: police

By 1010 Wins Newsroom,

3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- Police are searching for a man who groped a woman aboard a Staten Island bus last month.

The NYPD released images Wednesday of the man they’re looking for in the sex attack in New Dorp on the evening of Feb. 19.

The 26-year-old victim was riding an MTA SIM1C bus near Lindbergh Avenue and Hylan Boulevard when she was groped by the man, police said.

He allegedly grabbed her rear-end and then fled the bus on foot. He was last seen headed southbound on Hylan Boulevard, according to police.

Investigators believe he’s in his 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

