Austin, TX
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after crashing in west Austin

By Abigail Jones,

3 days ago

Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 8, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died after crashing in west Austin Wednesday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Oak Hill Fire Department responded to the crash shortly after 8 a.m. on Southwest Parkway between Hwy. 71 and Barton Creek Boulevard.

The crash involved a single motorcycle with one patient who was unresponsive when first-responders arrived, according to ATCEMS . The patient was pronounced dead on the scene.

ATCEMS said drivers should expect delays and road closures in the area and choose alternate routes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

