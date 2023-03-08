Open in App
Blacksburg, VA
See more from this location?
Virginian Review

Virginia Tech beats Notre Dame 67-64 in ACC Tournament

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7S07_0lBjQMWA00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 20 points, Justyn Mutts added 18 and Viriginia Tech rallied to beat Notre Dame 67-64 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Rodney Rice's 3-pointer and a layup from Mutts gave Virginia Tech a 63-62 advantage with 1:02 left. The game was tied 64-all when Mutts scored on a dunk, and then Rice blocked Cormac Ryan's layup attempt with 12 seconds to play. Sean Pedulla split a pair of free throws for the Hokies with 10 seconds left. Mutts blocked Marcus Hammond's 3-pointer and Nate Laszewski missed a 3 to end it. Pedulla added 13 points for 11th-seeded Virginia Tech (19-13), which has won six straight in the series. Hunter Cattoor had 11 points. Marcus Hammond scored 23 points for No. 14 seed Notre Dame (11-21), which may have played its last game with coach Mike Brey, who is stepping down after 23 years at the helm. Ryan finished with 18 points. The Fighting Irish led 58-53 with 5:35 to play, but they trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half before pulling to 32-31 with 1:01 left before the break. The Hokies face sixth-seeded North Carolina State on Wednesday in the second round. ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The post Virginia Tech beats Notre Dame 67-64 in ACC Tournament appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Obituary; John Goodmiller- 82
Fincastle, VA1 day ago
Corbin Stone provides good news to the Alleghany County Board of Supervisors
Low Moor, VA1 day ago
Alleghany Highlands School Board sets agenda for its regular meeting March 13th
Low Moor, VA1 day ago
Pine Street Baptist Church celebrates it’s 128th anniversary Sunday, March 12th
Covington, VA1 day ago
The Alleghany Highlands YMCA to host a senior game day on Friday, March 10
Low Moor, VA5 days ago
Victory Baptist Church in Clifton Forge is getting a new home
Clifton Forge, VA1 day ago
Overview of RCAHD reproductive health activities
Roanoke, VA3 days ago
Clifton Forge Presbyterian Church to host clothing closet March 8th
Clifton Forge, VA5 days ago
Obituary; Dorothy Hepler-90
Covington, VA1 day ago
Obituary; Joe Graham-85
Covington, VA1 day ago
Covington City Council to hold joint public meeting
Covington, VA5 days ago
Covington city council to hold work session
Covington, VA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy