Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for St. Patrick’s Day

By Michael Carpenter,

3 days ago

A sobriety checkpoint, in recognition of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, is planned for Friday, March 17, 2023, on Ashland City Highway in the area of Old Hickory Boulevard.

The checkpoint will be staffed by the MNPD’s Traffic Division and extra-duty officers working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Persons attending St. Patrick’s Day parties and celebrations next weekend are strongly urged to not drink and drive. Officers throughout the city will be keeping a close watch for impaired and/or aggressive motorists.

In 2022, 1,451 crashes in Davidson County involved alcohol/drug impairment, resulting in 1,115 injuries and 68 fatalities.

The post Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for St. Patrick’s Day appeared first on Wilson County Source .

