Margaret Guelzow Joins Cherre as Head of Customer Experience

Cherre, the leading data connection and insights platform, today announced the appointment of Margaret Guelzow to Head of Customer Experience. In this new role, Margaret will ensure that the company’s product roadmap remains closely aligned with its customers’ needs during Cherre’s next phase of growth and expansion.

Margaret is an expert in developing innovative products, collaborating with industry-leading service providers, scaling global business divisions, driving agility, and delivering on business growth and performance optimization. She is uniquely positioned to support the needs of Cherre’s customers, with nearly 20 years of experience at prominent real estate companies including CBRE (the largest global real estate services company) and WeWork (one of the nation’s largest tenants).

“Margaret has seen the real estate industry through the eyes of an investment manager, an owner/operator, and a tenant across a diverse range of asset classes, and she has a deep understanding of the data roadblocks that challenge each of these players,” said Cherre CEO and Co-Founder L.D. Salmanson. “This fresh perspective, combined with her proven track record working for some of the biggest names in the industry, will prove critical for globally expanding the impact of Cherre’s technology as we look toward the future.”

Prior to joining Cherre, Margaret served as Global Business Technology Partner at WeWork. During this time, she managed day-to-day business and vendor relationships, created a technology ecosystem focused on achieving strategic company objectives, and managed a portfolio of software applications, including the application support teams. Margaret previously spent over 15 years at CBRE, where she held several global positions, most recently serving as Managing Director in CBRE’s Asset Services business line.

“I’m thrilled to join the Cherre team and help push forward its commitment to creating unified and centralized data environments in the real estate industry,” Margaret said. “As we continue to navigate this mission, I look forward to partnering with Cherre’s incredible customers and internal team along the way.”

Cherre seamlessly connects disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre has the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and enables customers to uncover granular insights, automate workflows, and build models and visualizations.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. It connects decision makers to accurate property and market information, and helps them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique “single source of truth,” Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is headquartered in New York City.

