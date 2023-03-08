Sony Enters Into Its First CTV Live Streaming Deal With Vidgo

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--

Sony, the Japanese technology company, and Vidgo, America’s best value for cord-cutters looking to save money and watch live sports, today announced a new deal bringing Vidgo’s premiere streaming service to millions of Sony smart TV viewers across the nation.

“56% of U.S. homes own a smart TV and Sony continues to increase its share of TV purchases, despite downturns for the traditional top three brands,” said Paul Erickson, director of research, Parks Associates.

Vidgo is offering all new and existing Sony TV users across the country a free 30-day trial to its Vidgo Premium package – a value of $79.95 per month – with no obligation for a contract. With this 30-day free trial, Sony smart TV customers can access Vidgo’s extensive lineup of more than 150 television networks featuring live sports, news and entertainment, along with an expansive library of on-demand content including over 40,000 shows, movies and documentaries – all accessible through the Vidgo streaming app on the Sony TV homepage.

Having one of the most diverse channel lineups, Vidgo includes 35 sports networks, NFL, NHL, the biggest international soccer matches and so much more. In addition, Vidgo streams games from 20 college sports conferences, including the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Big Ten, Pacific-12 (Pac-12) and Southeastern Conference (SEC) – to name just some of the networks in their college sports lineup.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Sony, a global leader and innovator, to include Vidgo prominently on their Sony smart TV homepage, making it easier than ever to access Vidgo’s 40,000 titles live, linear and on-demand,” said Derek Mattsson, CEO of Vidgo.

Vidgo comes in four “flavors,” all of which offer Vidgo’s entire on-demand library of 40,000 titles and more. VidgoMás ($39.95 per month) features 42 live and on-demand Spanish-language channels, including content from Univision and UniMás local broadcast stations and Fox Deportes, Discovery Familias and many all-around entertainment options. Vidgo Plus ($64.95 per month) features over 110 channels and more college sports than any other streaming service. Vidgo Premium ($79.95 per month) offers unlimited access to more than 150 television networks. Lastly, Vidgo Ultimate ($99.95 per month) provides the industry’s best bilingual streaming package with 195 live-streaming, on-demand and DVR viewing of English, Spanish and bilingual channels. This includes 35 sports networks, the championship games for NFL, MLB and international soccer, games from 20 college sports conferences, and access to 90 Univision and UniMás local channels based on the viewer’s location.

About Vidgo

Subscribers now have the Freedom to be Entertained ℠ affordably with a choice of watching content in real time, DVR, and on-demand on three devices simultaneously. It’s never been easier to watch what Americans love. Vidgo’s simple, elegant, and reimagined live TV streaming platform is a cost-friendly option for home viewing and on-the-go streaming – every TV fan can watch at home or on the go. In 2022, the reviews are in:

People Magazine named Vidgo Best Value for Live TV Streaming Services and Best Sports Streaming Service for Spanish Speakers

and People Magazine “Vidgo is the best choice for viewers who want to stream fútbol with Spanish-language commentary.”

Entertainment Weekly named Vidgo the Best Streaming Service for College Sports

for College Sports TV Guide “If you love sports, Vidgo may be the ideal service for you.”

The Desk “Sports fans who want a low-cost option to stream top-tier sports networks will have a hard time finding a better value than Vidgo.”

The Vidgo Plus starter package offers 110 channels including 32 sports channels; its Vidgo Premium package offers more than 150 channels and features 35 sports networks including the option to add NFL RedZone.

The company is also meeting the growing demand for Latino TV streaming with its VidgoMás package featuring live and on-demand Spanish-speaking channels including some of the best sports, news, and entertainment.

