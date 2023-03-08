Open in App
Simpsonville, SC
Simpsonville Arts Center receives statewide recognition

By Matthew Causey,

3 days ago

The Simpsonville Arts Center was awarded the Joseph P. Riley Jr. Award from the Municipal Association of South Carolina for its economic impact in the state in the first ten months of operations.

Arts Center Manager Melissa Sturgis said the award was “an honor”.

"We were up against I believe 18 other organizations and municipalities," Sturgis said. "We won the award for the transformation of the Simpsonville Arts Center and for all of the vibrant programming that we have here and all of the economic impact that we are bringing to the arts here in the Simpsonville area. So we're very excited about that."

Opening in May of last year, the arts center’s $2.5 million development has since delivered an estimated $1 million in economic impact based on in-residence theatre group Mill Town Players’ projected ticket sales, with various other artistic endeavors also present within the center.

