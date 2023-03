Charges in a 2006 Greenville County murder case have been dismissed. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office last summer charged 53 year old Frank Rozier, with the murder of NiShan Huff. She was found shot to death inside her Furman Hall Road apartment on June 7 of 2006.

Brittany Goldsmith had been also been charged with accessory before and after the fact in the murder. However, online court records show the charges have been dismissed. The Solicitor's Office has not yet released any details about the charges being dropped.