'A Lot of Sorrow': The National will sing you 'Sorrow' for six hours at the Jepson Center

How much sorrow can you endure?

Grammy Award-winning American indie rock band The National answered that question for themselves when they performed the song “Sorrow” (from their 2010 album "High Violet") for over six consecutive hours in front of a live audience.

Icelandic conceptual artist Ragnar Kjartansson captured the band on film when they performed “Sorrow” over and over and over again at MoMA PS1’s VW Dome on May 5, 2013, and edited the footage into a mesmerizing concert/video art piece appropriately called “A Lot of Sorrow."

Telfair Museums and Jepson Center are presenting four screenings of “A Lot of Sorrow” in the coming months as part of its ongoing exhibition “Photography’s Last Century: The Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee Collection.”

“It’s a survey exhibition of masterpiece photography by some of the greatest photographers from the past hundred years that has been assembled by Ann Tenenbaum and her husband who are just in love with every aspect of the medium of photography and have been out collecting really great works — either iconic pieces or pieces that are unusual, sometimes turning points, or very early within an artist’s career,” explained Alex Mann, Director of Curatorial Affairs and Chief Curator.

“A Lot of Sorrow” may be the only video in the exhibition, but it is seen as an extension of photography as an art form. The video features shots of The National wearing black suits and performing in front of a minimalist white background which draws viewer’s focus on the music performance itself.

In previous interviews, Kjartansson, who often works in the form of endurance art, has described “A Lot of Sorrow” as “white noise coming in and out of form,” and being like mediation or a religious experience.

“All religion is this,” Kjartansson told The Vinyl Factory. “Just repeating the same thing again and again, and then it becomes spiritual.”

“Sorrow” is a moody, slow-burn anthem driven by the skittering hi-hat of drummer Bryan Devendorf, and the nervous guitars of twin brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner. Lead vocalist Matt Berninger sings in a brooding baritone as he repeatedly laments, “I don’t want to get over you,” while horns swell somberlyin the background like ships on a gray horizon.

During the 6 hour, 9 minute and 5 second duration of the video, The National perform “Sorrow” 105 times, and each iteration is different in their own subtle ways, enough so that the entire concert was given a physical album release on nine clear vinyl LPs.

“As you watch the video you see the band from different angles,” said Mann. “They had a full production crew set up around the stage within this theater space. You have close-ups of the faces of the band members, of their hands and fingers as they play the instruments and then wider views of the whole group on stage. You can see instances of the audience as they’re coming and going in the theater and watching the band in a sort of dark setting.”

“It really gives you a chance to look closely at their faces and put yourself in their minds as they’re singing a sad song again and again for 6 hours.”

The band and the audience’s shifting emotional reactions are a large part of the experience. Sometimes it can seem tedious. Sometimes your mind may wander to something else. And sometimes you may fall into a trance-like state.

Or sometimes you might just want to take a break and eat a sandwich like Berninger does while singing one version.

“I think the whole beauty of the piece is the way it’s not just the imagery and music, but also the way time is actually incorporated into the work of art, trying to create some physical, visual experience of time that is, for the audience, participatory, because the more time you devote to watching and listening this project, the more complex your own experience of it can potentially become,” said Mann.

Audience endurance for “A Lot of Sorrow” may vary, but like any work of art, the viewer can engage with it as much as they want.

“My expectation is for audiences to come and stay for as little or as long as they like, and I think that’s what audiences did at the original concert at PS1,” said Mann. “However, the full experience of this would be to show up at 10:30 in the morning at Telfair, make yourself comfortable in our auditorium, and do the full six hours, and I do hope some folks do that because it is a privilege to have a venue where you can see a long form piece of video art like this.”

The screening on Tuesday, March 14 will be followed by a reception party to celebrate the exhibition.

IF YOU GO

What: Video Art Screenings: Ragnar Kjartansson and The National, A Lot of Sorrow

When: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. March 14, April 29, and May 20

Where: Jepson Center, 207 W. York St.

Cost: $10-25

Info: telfair.org