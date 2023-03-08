Louisville company named best vegan jerky brand in popular YouTube channel's taste test

Is vegan jerky from a Louisville-based company the best in the business? Hosts of a popular YouTube channel think so.

Hosts Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, creators of YouTube program "Good Mythical Morning," brought Louisville Vegan Jerky into the mix with five other vegan jerky brands for a taste test to rank the meat alternatives in an episode titled "Is Vegan Jerky Actually Good Now? (Taste Test)."

Spoiler alert: Louisville Vegan Jerky took the No. 1 spot.

Neal jumpstarted the taste test by saying the Smoky Carolina BBQ flavor of Louisville Vegan Jerky looks like a "moist, seasoned fry that's like four days old." McLaughlin replies with "looks can be deceiving," which turned out to be true – the duo went on to praise the Louisville brand's flavor and eventually ranked it at the top of their list.

McLaughlin's expectations weren't high for the taste test and said the Louisville brand "impacted" their "whole scale of vegan jerky."

The creators also tested brands like "It's Jerky Y'all," a beef alternative from Texas, "Beleaf," the U.S. version of a Taiwanese-based brand, "Noble Jerky," hailing from Canada, West Virginia-based "Primal Spirit" and "Beyond Meat," a Los Angeles producer that makes a wide range of vegan meat.

Neal and McLaughlin, who are from North Carolina, were especially impressed with the authenticity of the Smoky Carolina barbecue flavor, which features mustard as a main ingredient.

Louisville Vegan Jerky replied to the video to express its excitement, saying "You guys have made this little indie company in Louisville the happiest company in the world today, thank you!!!"

Louisville Vegan Jerky was started in 2012 by Stanley Chase III after he forgot to set a timer on some manapua, a steamed bun from Hawaii. He overcooked the barbecue soy protein and the vegan jerky was born, with flavors inspired by classic dishes from the south and "bold, modern seasonings." The company is independent and family-run and employs Louisville residents, the company website said.

McLaughlin and Neal are childhood friends from Buies Creek, North Carolina, who met after their teacher caught them writing profanity on their desks and held them back from recess, according to their company website. Mrs. Locklear's punishment was to have them color "mythical" beasts, the inspiration behind their channel's name.

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.