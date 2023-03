What he said about it later: In a 2018 interview , Eminem said he regretted using the gay slur to insult musician Tyler, the Creator in his song: "I think the word that I called him on that song was one of the things where I felt like this might be too far," he went on: "Because in my quest to hurt him, I realize that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it. [...] It was one of the things that I kept going back to and going 'I don’t feel right with this.'"