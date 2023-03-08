Open in App
Shamrock, TX
See more from this location?
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Shamrock’s gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day celebration

By Brad Pennartz,

3 days ago

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shamrock is continuing their St. Patrick’s Day celebration this year with the three day family-friendly event on March 17.

The town will have a carnival, followed by a banquet and country club dance featuring River Drivers and Seth Ward & The Silence.

On March 18, Shamrock will also host a 5k run, old settlers reunion, shotgun shoot, and a Donegal bead contest which will be followed by the 76th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at 10:30 a.m. on Main street.

Events will continue with a motorcycle rally & poker run, the legends car show, cornhole tournament, the ranch rodeo, open bronc ride, rusty’s wing eating contest, along with the green beer pour, and much more. It will all be capped off by the Christian concert from 7eventh Time Down and the big dance on Saturday night.

On March 19, Shamrock will host a Gravel Grinder Bike Ride, a Lad-N-Lassie Pageant, and a St. Patrick’s Craft Show.

Visit the shamrockstpatricks.com to buy tickets and find times and locations for each event.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Childress Bobcats advance to boys basketball state championship for first time since 1944
Childress, TX2 days ago
Childress Bobcats historic run ends in 3A State Championship
Childress, TX15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Childress falls in 3A State Title game
Amarillo, TX12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy