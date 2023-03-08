Shamrock’s gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day celebration

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shamrock is continuing their St. Patrick’s Day celebration this year with the three day family-friendly event on March 17.

The town will have a carnival, followed by a banquet and country club dance featuring River Drivers and Seth Ward & The Silence.

On March 18, Shamrock will also host a 5k run, old settlers reunion, shotgun shoot, and a Donegal bead contest which will be followed by the 76th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at 10:30 a.m. on Main street.

Events will continue with a motorcycle rally & poker run, the legends car show, cornhole tournament, the ranch rodeo, open bronc ride, rusty’s wing eating contest, along with the green beer pour, and much more. It will all be capped off by the Christian concert from 7eventh Time Down and the big dance on Saturday night.

On March 19, Shamrock will host a Gravel Grinder Bike Ride, a Lad-N-Lassie Pageant, and a St. Patrick’s Craft Show.

Visit the shamrockstpatricks.com to buy tickets and find times and locations for each event.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.