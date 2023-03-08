Open in App
Sandstone, WV
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

Train derails and catches fire in southern West Virginia

By Rivers Upchurch,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esvm4_0lBjNxm200

SANDSTONE, W.Va. ( WVNS ) — A train derailed and crashed in Sandstone, Summers County in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The train hit a boulder and crashed into the New River, according to Summers County 911. The train caught on fire as a result of the crash, but Summers County 911 confirmed the fire was contained as of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

UPDATE: Bridgeport, Belington fire chief expected to make full recovery after fire rescue

The train was a CSX coal train, which was not carrying any coal at the time of the crash.

Three members of the train’s crew were taken to a local hospital as a result of the derailment.

Sandstone, Hinton, Pipestem, and Summers County Fire Departments responded to the incident, along with Summers County EMS.

Stick with 59News for more updates on the derailment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
22 coal cars removed from New River, 2 crew members still in hospital after West Virginia train derailment
Sandstone, WV2 days ago
Crews commend an overall team response to train derailment in West Virginia
Charleston, WV3 days ago
West Virginia animal shelter helping cat badly injured in house fire
Charleston, WV17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
West Virginia Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy graduates 48 cadets
Fayetteville, WV1 day ago
New River Gorge trail will be closed at least another week
Fayetteville, WV2 days ago
Charleston, West Virginia, man declares, celebrates ‘Feed a First Responder Day’ on his 30th birthday
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Greenbrier County courthouse construction delayed again by supply chain issues
Lewisburg, WV1 day ago
Crews rush to scene of house fire
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Missing Raleigh County dementia patient found safe in Fairmont
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - VOD - 3-10-23
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say
Summersville, WV2 days ago
Person shot through their front door in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Sissonville, WV4 days ago
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, coming to West Virginia and Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
2023 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia, canceled
Charleston, WV1 day ago
What is the safest city in West Virginia?
Oak Hill, WV19 hours ago
West Virginia health, social leaders to host free forum on Medicaid changes
Charleston, WV12 hours ago
West Virginia State Police plan St. Patrick’s Day sobriety check point in Charleston
Charleston, WV4 days ago
Inmate caught with bringing drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Beaver, WV1 day ago
Raleigh County firefighter community comes together to support family following fatal car wreck
Arnett, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy