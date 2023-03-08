Kansas State football's offensive line all in for one final season as a unit

MANHATTAN — It all started with a dinner back in early December.

Kansas State had just won a Big 12 championship, and a group of the Wildcats' offensive linemen got together to celebrate, but also to talk about their futures.

Would they go their separate ways, or return for one last go-round together.

"We all had dinner together, just those four guys that kind of had the option to leave, and what makes it great is playing next to one another," said center Hayden Gillum, one of three senior starters. "We knew, although everyone has their own journey, their own choices, their own decision, it's important that we wanted to come back and do this together.

"We had a great run, but I knew I didn't want to come back alone if I didn't have those guys there with me. So it was huge that we all got to do it together."

And so Gillum, senior tackles Christian Duffie and KT Leveston, and junior guard Cooper Beebe eventually decided to come back, all in their own time. K-State took its first steps toward the 2023 season on Tuesday with the first of 15 spring practices.

It still didn't happen overnight for the linemen. After the Big 12 championship game victory, a 31-28 overtime thriller against TCU on Dec. 3, there was still the Sugar Bowl with Alabama on New Year's Eve.

"(The dinner) was definitely the start of it," Gillum said. "We had our first conversation there. That would have been the Sunday after we won the Big 12, so there's still a lot of emotions.

"We had to wait a little bit and kind of feel some things out, but we let the dust settle after that game and went into bowl prep."

Leveston said that first dinner meeting was just the beginning of the decision process for him.

"We just kind of discussed the pros and cons on coming back, and then we just told each other how we felt about our decision."

Beebe, the starting left guard who received All-America honors and was named Big 12 offensive lineman of the year as a junior, probably had the most to lose by coming back. He definitely was projected to go in the NFL draft, had he chosen to leave.

But Gillum, Beebe and Duffie, the right tackle, made their decisions shortly after the bowl game. It took Leveston a little longer to come around.

"I actually had in my mind that last year was my last season," Leveston said. "So I was one of the last ones to decide. I was playing that season like it was going to be my last.

"I wanted to obviously come back and be able to play with those same the same guys, and their decision on coming back kind of helped me make a decision. I'll be coming back with my brothers I came in with and have their support right next to me, to help keep bringing the offensive line along."

Nobody was happier to have all five back than head coach Chris Klieman.

"What I'm so excited with those guys is some kids with their sixth year have graduated, sometimes have a Master's, (and say), 'I might as well test the waters somewhere else.' That's what we see a little bit in our business," Klieman said following Tuesday's morning practice. "But not those kids. And for starters, it's a credit to (offensive line coach) Conor Riley, because they love Conor Riley, and Conor is going to get after them.

"He got after Gilly today and Gilly just kind of smiled and laughs and says, 'This is kind of why I came back,' because he would have missed it. But those guys are so close, and those guys can hold each other accountable."

In addition to starters Gillum, Duffie, Leveston, Beebe and junior right guard Hadley Panzer, the Wildcats expect a full recovery by senior guard Taylor Poitier, who started the opener before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

In all, K-State returns 15 linemen from a year ago, and on Tuesday they hit the ground running.

"Right now we're not installing things. We're cleaning up things we had this past season, because fortunately we bring a lot of guys back and we have a ton of experience," Gillum said. "So it's cool that you can build, and you don't have to go back to day one.

"We set the standard high, and last year was kind of the groundwork and the foundation. And now everything we did last year, it's just the minimum. We know we can ramp it up from here."

