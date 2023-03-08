Open in App
Asheville, NC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested in drug bust in Asheville

By Kennedy Davis,

3 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested two individuals, one being an armed felon, on drug trafficking charges Tuesday.

According to the police department, Torrey Lane Hodsden, 27, and Cierra Makaela Candler, 25, were taken into custody in the area of Tunnel Rd. in East Asheville.

Officers seized:

  • Springfield XDS pistol
  • Glock 43 pistol
  • 9.84lbs of marijuana
  • 1.44lbs of methamphetamine
  • 257.55g of fentanyl
  • 192.55g of Xanax pills
  • 183.46g of MDMA (Extacy) pills
  • 50.34g of crack cocaine
  • 9.3g of psilocybin mushrooms
  • $57,729

Hodsen was charged with the following:

  • felony flee to elude arrest w/ motor vehicle
  • reckless driving
  • possession of firearm by felon
  • carrying a concealed gun
  • trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
  • trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
  • trafficking in methamphetamine by possession
  • trafficking in methamphetamine by transport
  • trafficking in cocaine by possession
  • trafficking in MDMA by possession
  • trafficking in MDMA by transport
  • possession with the intent to distribute
  • possession with the intent to distribute
  • possession with the intent to distribute
  • possession with the intent to distribute
  • maintain a vehicle for controlled substances
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Candler was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and simple possess sch. VI.

Hodsden was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $460,000 bond.

Candler was released on a $3,000 bond.

