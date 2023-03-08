Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Northbound Isleta/Arenal closed at Goff due to crash

By Isaac Cruz,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5Vc7_0lBjNRiu00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All northbound lanes of Istleta Blvd./Arenal at Goff Blvd. are closed due to a crash involving a vehicle and bicycle, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office . BCSO says the rider was transported in stable condition.

No other details on the crash are available. Drivers should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
1 dead in pedestrian-vehicle crash, Albuquerque police report
Albuquerque, NM12 hours ago
Southwest Albuquerque house fire declared a ‘total loss’
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
One person hospitalized after SE Albuquerque shooting
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
House fire in southwest Albuquerque near bosque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Police arrest barricaded suspect in northeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Recycling building fire quickly extinguished
Albuquerque, NM11 hours ago
UNM selected as location to study pedestrian safety
Albuquerque, NM10 hours ago
Video shows Albuquerque crash where police find 230,000 fentanyl pills
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Pedestrian killed in northeast Albuquerque car crash
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
RRPD arrest records: Feb. 26 to March 4
Rio Rancho, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque police warn of uptick in Westside shootings
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Four ‘underprepared’ hikers rescued on the La Luz trail
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Jailed Albuquerque man linked to second murder
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque Inspector General: Buying turf for Rio Rancho Events Center violated state rules
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Man accused of fleeing scene of Albuquerque crash with his kids
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Alleged Albuquerque restaurant shooter will be held until trial
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque man facing multiple charges in September 2022 homicide
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
APD, DEA looking for wounded man accused of fentanyl trafficking, running from police
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Homeless camps forced to move from the Animas River
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Community says park by West Mesa HS is becoming a problem
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
‘Concerning’ Snapchat brings deputies to Albuquerque school
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Cleaning costs, New developments, Warm and windy, Major makeover, Special guests
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque man charged with shooting at neighbor’s truck arrested again
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Suspect’s wife also charged in death of Good Samaritan
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Police ask for help finding southeast Albuquerque murder suspect
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Wanted: Albuquerque woman involved in multiple shootings
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Businesses could get up to $50k through ABQ Tourism Grant Program
Albuquerque, NM5 hours ago
Gallup beats rival Kirtland Central for girls 4A championship
Gallup, NM1 day ago
Isleta Boulevard closed both ways near Rio Bravo due to structure fire
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Broadmoor Blvd. residents worried about four-plex development
Rio Rancho, NM1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy