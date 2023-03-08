Northbound Isleta/Arenal closed at Goff due to crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All northbound lanes of Istleta Blvd./Arenal at Goff Blvd. are closed due to a crash involving a vehicle and bicycle, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office . BCSO says the rider was transported in stable condition.

No other details on the crash are available. Drivers should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to find an alternate route.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.