Briefs: Sheriff's office issues reminder about St. Patrick's Day

Plan for a sober driver this St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is most widely celebrated in the United States. To help keep your community’s streets safe, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving. If your plans for the holiday include alcohol, make sure you plan for a sober driver.

“This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday, and that means more parties throughout the weekend,” said Sheriff Scott Kent. “If you’ve been drinking, make the smart choice to plan for a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.”

According to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2020. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020.

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on our nation’s roads. During the 2016-2020 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), 287 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes. In 2020 alone, 37 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18). Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly; lack of attention to surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.

Galion City School teachers shadow students for the day

GALION — In January, teachers at Galion High School had the unique opportunity to shadow their students for half a day. The exercise was not about evaluating classes, teachers or the students; instead, the goal was to immerse teachers in the student experience. Each participating teacher had the opportunity to shadow a student for half of the school day. Teachers were then paired up with a teacher who shadowed a student the other half of the day so they could combine data, discuss findings and document their observations.

Teachers observed remarkable differences in classes, including many various teaching strategies, the technology utilized, and student-teacher relationships. This allowed educators to discuss and implement innovative methods of instruction that would be more effective for each student and better meet their individual needs.

“This was a practice of cultivating empathy. We wanted our teachers to have the experience of living as one of their own students,” said Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. “The activity also helped our teachers understand how to create a classroom environment where every student feels comfortable, accepted, and valued.”