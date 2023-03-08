Open in App
Wyoming News

Ask a Travel Nerd: Where’s My Airbnb Loyalty Program?

By Sam Kemmis,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481Mk8_0lBjM4iT00

Since 2016, I’ve spent $26,243 on 50 bookings with Airbnb. (Yes, I went through and added them up.) That’s more than I spent with Amazon in the same time period — $10,434 — and probably more than I’ve spent with any single company over that span.

So I must have, like, Ultra-Adamantium Elite status with Airbnb, right? Unfortunately, no, because Airbnb doesn’t have a loyalty program. There’s no elite status to earn, points to accrue or little welcome gifts to receive at check-in.

Despite spending a small fortune with the vacation rental giant, I don’t even get a cool badge next to my username.

But there’s hope: Airbnb announced a new loyalty program, called Superguest, defined on its website as “a new guest membership program offering benefits across the entire trip.”

Even so, there’s bad news, too. That announcement was made back in 2018 and there hasn’t been an official update since.

So, what’s the deal? As competition within the vacation rental space mounts and traveler patience with cleaning fees and disappointing rentals grows thin, will the platform throw a bone to its most frequent customers to make an Airbnb loyalty program?

The outlook doesn’t look good

Why hasn’t Airbnb introduced a rewards program in its 15-year history?

“Airbnb is a noun and a verb around the world, and we are proud of our global platform,” said Liz DeBold Fusco, an Airbnb spokesperson, in an emailed statement. “Our focus for the coming year is on perfecting the core service and beginning to build the foundation to expand beyond the core.”

I actually love the first part of this statement, because it’s so brazen. Airbnb is simply too successful to bother with a loyalty program. Does Kleenex have a loyalty program?

No, because the word “Kleenex” has become practically interchangeable with the word tissue. What are you gonna do, buy Puffs?

Despite all the hemming about cleaning fees and hawing about an “Airbnbust,” the company recorded its best fourth quarter ever in 2022, with $1.9 billion in revenue, per its shareholder letter.

Airbnb continues to grow, and dominate the competition, without a loyalty program. So what’s the point of adding one?

I’ll be the first one to tell you that Airbnb’s competition just isn’t up to snuff. I did a head-to-head analysis comparing it to major competitor Vrbo and it wasn’t even close. Airbnb is just better.

The business of Airbnb isn’t business travel

Another major factor reducing the likelihood of an Airbnb loyalty program? Business travelers. Or rather, the lack of business travelers who stay at vacation rentals.

The big airline and hotel rewards programs were built to attract and maintain business travelers, who spend a lot on travel. Nabbing these frequent travelers is highly valuable, so travel rewards programs are willing to offer them expensive perks such as first-class upgrades and extra rewards points.

Contrast that with Airbnb, which, despite some efforts to attract corporate travel bookers, doesn’t have a clear toehold in the business travel space. Without these big spenders, a loyalty program might not make sense.

That said, some leisure guests are staying longer at Airbnbs, possibly because of the rise of remote work and digital nomadism. Nearly a fifth of nights booked in 2022 were made by guests with reservations of 28 days or more, according to the company’s latest shareholder letter.

So the question will be whether guests pursuing long-term stays are comparison shopping with the platform’s competitors or are happy booking through Airbnb.

I don’t need no stinking badge

My spending on Airbnb has dropped off a cliff since the pandemic.

That’s not just because I’ve been traveling less. In fact, I actually lived in a hotel in Seattle through much of the pandemic.

That might seem nuts, but I calculated how many IHG One Rewards points and elite status benefits I would accrue and determined that booking a similarly priced Airbnb simply made no sense.

Airbnb might not have much competition in the vacation rental space, but it does in the lodging space. That is, guests who want a loyalty program (like me) can always stay with a big-brand hotel.

Would I like a badge next to my username for the tens of thousands I’ve spent on Airbnb? Yes. Would I like a cool avatar with a custom sword or something? Also yes.

But am I going to wait for Airbnb to roll out a loyalty program so I can earn them? Probably not.

More From NerdWallet Justice Department Sues to Block JetBlue, Spirit Merger Two One-Way Flights or One Round-Trip: Which Is Better? When to Consider Booking With Turo Over a Traditional Rental Car

Sam Kemmis writes for NerdWallet. Email: skemmis@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @samsambutdif.

The article Ask a Travel Nerd: Where’s My Airbnb Loyalty Program? originally appeared on NerdWallet.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Missing Indiana 14-year-old Emily Barger was found 'abandoned' at male suspect's 'hiding location,' police say
Attica, IN1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love spent New Year's Eve 1992 trying to save the life of an unconscious rock star who was turning blue on their hotel room floor
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Reports: Jets' restructures save $15.2M; Aaron Rodgers trade cap number is $15.74M
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Syndication: USA TODAY
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Minneapolis, MN16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy