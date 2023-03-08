Court Report 3/8/23

Chippewa County

Found guilty

VETTERKIND, Shane Trashoy D., 54, 1521 118th St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving March 31, $1,435 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.

BILLER, Tanner J. Holt, 39, 678 Wisconsin St., second-offense possession of marijuana July 24, $538 fine, 105 days jail.

KURTZ, Anthony E., 59, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property Oct. 13, 2021, five years of probation, $1,046 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.

BLAKE, Harriet E., 36, Rice Lake, possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 6, $463 fine, two days jail.

MERTENS, Jason E., 44, 1018 E. Sixth St., Menomonie, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Dec. 2 and Nov. 1, three years of probation, $1,076 fine.

COBB, Margrette L., 42, 1436 Altoona Ave., possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs July 27, 2021, three years of probation, $1,076 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers of users.

MONTONYA, Amber L., 33, Bloomer, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 9, 2022, two years of probation, $538 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.

JENKINS, Donta L., 42, Eau Claire, third-offense drunken driving May 17, $1,750 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock one year.

NEWTON, Indy C., 40, Mondovi, bail jumping Sept. 6, $538 fine, eight days jail.

SMITH, Jedd C., 44, Colfax, third-offense drunken driving Dec. 16, 2021, $2,919 fine, 55 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock one year.

MALLO, Scott D., 50, Cadott, two counts of bail jumping Nov. 24, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021, failure to report to county jail July 1, 2020, and seventh-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content Nov. 22, 2020, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $4,124 fine, lifetime license revocation, ignition interlock one year, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.

BELDEN, Tina M., 47, 843 N. Hastings Way, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 6, 2022, three years of probation, $538 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.

Probation revocation

NAIBERG, Amy J., 33, 2741 Wellington Drive East, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 20, 2021, $1,087 fine, seven months jail.

WALTERS, Matthew L., 36, Cadott, theft and resisting or obstructing an officer Jan. 7, 2020, $2,431 fine, seven months jail.

ROSE, Matthew W., 44, Colfax, fourth-offense drunken driving Dec. 31, 2017, $408 fine, 11 months jail.

Eau Claire County

Found guilty

KIDD, Brady J., 27, Sparta, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 11, 2022, $1,594 fine, 40 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.

SOLFEST, Gerald D., 56, 1220 Omaha St., two counts of methamphetamine delivery Oct. 4, 2019, and Oct. 8, 2019, three years of probation, $1,116 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.

MINCK, Joseph P., 31, 1708 Elk Creek Road, possession of methamphetamine April 10, two years of probation, $518 fine.

BROOKS, Robert L., 39, 227 First St. East, Altoona, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 6, $886 fine.

HEMENWAY, Scot l., 51, Fall Creek, possession of methamphetamine March 7, 2021, one year of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.