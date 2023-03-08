Open in App
Ocean County, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Southern Ocean Wildfire Fully Contained

By Alyssa Riccardi,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXB2H_0lBjIh0H00
Photo courtesy New Jersey Forest Fire Service

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A wildfire that burned over 400 acres throughout the Pine Barens has been 100% contained, officials said.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night that the fire, referred to as the Governors Branch Wildfire, started in a remote area of the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area off Route 539.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V53DY_0lBjIh0H00
Photo courtesy New Jersey Forest Fire Service

Forest Fire Service staff stayed on scene overnight to continue improving containment lines and monitoring the area for public safety.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said that 16 structures were threatened by the fire for a brief period. Fire departments from all over Ocean County were on scene to battle the blaze and protect the homes in danger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tENRF_0lBjIh0H00
Photo courtesy New Jersey Forest Fire Service

As a result of the fire, 418 acres were affected. At this time the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. There were no injuries, New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

