Peoria Police investigate homicide

Peoria Police are investigating a homicide that occurred March 7.

Peoria Police responded to several reports of shots being fired at about 2:02 a.m., at the Natura Villas Apartments, 10847 W. Olive Ave.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male laying on the ground outside an apartment with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were performed on the victim but were unsuccessful, and he died on scene.

The victim is 21-year-old male Zakee Shelton from Tolleson.

Detectives are still working on collecting more information about what led up to the shooting.

At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there are no threats to the community, police said.

The suspect is described as a younger black male with a thin build wearing dark colored clothing. Police said the suspect fled the scene, and is still considered armed and dangerous.

This is an active investigation and Peoria detectives are working to identify and locate the suspect. At this time, no arrests have been made.

If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department Tip Phone Line at 623-773-7045 or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS).