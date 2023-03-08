Open in App
Peoria, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Peoria Independent

Peoria Police investigate homicide

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZr3f_0lBjIX7t00

Peoria Police are investigating a homicide that occurred March 7.

Peoria Police responded to several reports of shots being fired at about 2:02 a.m., at the Natura Villas Apartments, 10847 W. Olive Ave.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male laying on the ground outside an apartment with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were performed on the victim but were unsuccessful, and he died on scene.

The victim is 21-year-old male Zakee Shelton from Tolleson.

Detectives are still working on collecting more information about what led up to the shooting.

At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there are no threats to the community, police said.

The suspect is described as a younger black male with a thin build wearing dark colored clothing. Police said the suspect fled the scene, and is still considered armed and dangerous.

This is an active investigation and Peoria detectives are working to identify and locate the suspect. At this time, no arrests have been made.

If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department Tip Phone Line at 623-773-7045 or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Peoria, AZ newsLocal Peoria, AZ
Peoria student hospitalized with serious injuries after car-pedestrian collision
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Man found dead in his car at Phoenix intersection
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Body found near Casa Grande Mountains, police say
Casa Grande, AZ16 hours ago
Man in custody after leading Phoenix police, DPS on overnight pursuit
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago
Police investigating after man shot near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road
Phoenix, AZ18 hours ago
2 Arizona men arrested after armed carjacking, high-speed chase
Phoenix, AZ20 hours ago
GRAPHIC: Body-cam shows Phoenix officer shooting, killing man who reached for gun
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Three police officers hurt following fight with man at Mesa Dutch Bros
Mesa, AZ16 hours ago
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa to shoot man during dinner
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Roosters and chickens taking over Phoenix neighborhood
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Man arrested after crash, allegedly driving drunk with baby strapped to himself in carrier
Buckeye, AZ1 day ago
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
Phoenix, AZ15 hours ago
Two men in custody get more charges after being identified as suspects in Avondale robbery
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Phoenix officer shoots suspect near bus station: 'He was violently attacking the officer'
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at bus station in west Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Family pleads for information about what led up to man’s death in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ2 days ago
Body-cam shows alleged U-Haul thief waving gun shot, killed by Phoenix police
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Vandals target roadside memorial multiple times in Surprise
Surprise, AZ2 days ago
Police dog that escaped in West Valley attacked man while loose
Goodyear, AZ3 days ago
Last person tied to Arizona meth ring sentenced to over 5 years in prison
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
'Known dealer' in Phoenix arrested with thousands of fentanyl pills and a gun, police say
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Pedestrian hit by car near ASU Tempe campus, in life-threatening condition
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
Four people hospitalized after crash between ambulance and car
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Ex-wife of suspected canal killer takes stand in murder trial
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Arizona mother still looking for answers after her daughter disappeared over a year ago
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Cleaning crew finds $5.4 million worth of drugs, guns in Scottsdale short-term rental
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Woman dies after being stabbed by husband who was killed by Phoenix police
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Tiger rescued by Phoenix police thriving at Valley animal sanctuary
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Pregnant woman burned, 13 displaced after apartment fire in Mesa
Mesa, AZ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy