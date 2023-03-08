OBITUARY: Edna ‘Louise’ Luther Bowker

Edna “Louise” Luther Bowker, age 77, died peacefully at her home in Dickson County, TN on March 5, 2023, with members of her family present.

Louise, known to her family as Gran, is survived by her husband of 58 years: Harold Bowker; sons: Rocky (Michelle) Bowker and Keith (Lynda) Bowker and daughter: Anna (Keith) Harris; 6 granddaughters: Shaina (Jason) Manley, Mackenzie (Josh) Young, Cassie (Lee) Stewart, Malaina Bowker, Aubrianna and Ainslee Harris; 5 grandsons: Wes (Nicole) Bowker, Ricky (Ashley) Byrd, JJ Byrd, Colt Bowker, and Elijah Bowker; 12 great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Samuel, and Thomas Bowker, Kenna and Ruscan Manley, Amelie, Aiden, and Jacob Byrd, Jacey and Carter Stewart, Waylon Batey, and Finley Young; 2 sisters: Linda (Jimmy) Griffin and Ealine Heath; adopted sister/cousin: Pauletta Jones; Sisters-in-law: Norma Luther, Darlene Lowe, Debbie Brenner, and Phyllis Buttrey; and a lot of nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Louise was preceded in death by her mother: Bessie Luther Buttrey; her grandparents that raised her and she knew as Mama and Daddy: John Wesley and Dennia Luther; brothers: John Wayne, James, and Gilbert Buttrey and Walter and Charlie Luther; and sisters: Dovie Qualls, Mattie Tidwell, and Freddie Lynn.

Louise graduated from Dickson County High School in 1963 and started working at her sister Dovie’s restaurant and at the Frosty Jug while going to school. She met her future husband, Harold, while working at the Frosty Jug. She graduated from Draughon’s Beauty College in Nashville, TN and began working as a hairstylist. Louise owned and managed several salons during her career until her retirement and made many lifelong friends along the way.

Family was the most important thing in the world to her. She always enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, and she recently told us that she loved every one of us the same. Louise was known to be a great cook by her family and friends. Family members are still asking about and wanting certain recipes she used.

Over the years, she enjoyed sewing, cross-stitching, gardening, spending time outdoors, playing cards, supporting all her children’s and grandchildren’s activities, and attending events at church.

Louise was a member of Sylvia Baptist Church, and she loved her church family. The most important thing Louise did in this life was to accept Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Louise is gone to be with Jesus in Heaven.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, at 12:00 PM from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home with Bro. Clark Brown & Bro. Ken Brown officiating. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Place of rest will be in the Jackson Chapel Cemetery. http://taylorsince1909.com

