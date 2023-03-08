Open in App
Dickson County, TN
See more from this location?
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Edna ‘Louise’ Luther Bowker

By Jennifer Haley,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290ZLm_0lBjIDib00

Edna “Louise” Luther Bowker, age 77, died peacefully at her home in Dickson County, TN on March 5, 2023, with members of her family present.

Louise, known to her family as Gran, is survived by her husband of 58 years: Harold Bowker; sons: Rocky (Michelle) Bowker and Keith (Lynda) Bowker and daughter: Anna (Keith) Harris; 6 granddaughters: Shaina (Jason) Manley, Mackenzie (Josh) Young, Cassie (Lee) Stewart, Malaina Bowker, Aubrianna and Ainslee Harris; 5 grandsons: Wes (Nicole) Bowker, Ricky (Ashley) Byrd, JJ Byrd, Colt Bowker, and Elijah Bowker; 12 great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Samuel, and Thomas Bowker, Kenna and Ruscan Manley, Amelie, Aiden, and Jacob Byrd, Jacey and Carter Stewart, Waylon Batey, and Finley Young; 2 sisters: Linda (Jimmy) Griffin and Ealine Heath; adopted sister/cousin: Pauletta Jones; Sisters-in-law: Norma Luther, Darlene Lowe, Debbie Brenner, and Phyllis Buttrey; and a lot of nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Louise was preceded in death by her mother: Bessie Luther Buttrey; her grandparents that raised her and she knew as Mama and Daddy: John Wesley and Dennia Luther; brothers: John Wayne, James, and Gilbert Buttrey and Walter and Charlie Luther; and sisters: Dovie Qualls, Mattie Tidwell, and Freddie Lynn.

Louise graduated from Dickson County High School in 1963 and started working at her sister Dovie’s restaurant and at the Frosty Jug while going to school. She met her future husband, Harold, while working at the Frosty Jug. She graduated from Draughon’s Beauty College in Nashville, TN and began working as a hairstylist. Louise owned and managed several salons during her career until her retirement and made many lifelong friends along the way.

Family was the most important thing in the world to her. She always enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, and she recently told us that she loved every one of us the same. Louise was known to be a great cook by her family and friends. Family members are still asking about and wanting certain recipes she used.

Over the years, she enjoyed sewing, cross-stitching, gardening, spending time outdoors, playing cards, supporting all her children’s and grandchildren’s activities, and attending events at church.

Louise was a member of Sylvia Baptist Church, and she loved her church family. The most important thing Louise did in this life was to accept Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Louise is gone to be with Jesus in Heaven.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, at 12:00 PM from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home with Bro. Clark Brown & Bro. Ken Brown officiating. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Place of rest will be in the Jackson Chapel Cemetery. http://taylorsince1909.com

For more obituaries visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/obituaries/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
OBITUARY: Steven Dale Felts
Charlotte, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: Ronnie Dale Foriest
Burns, TN3 days ago
Ryan Adams is Headed to The Ryman this Summer
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBITUARY: Betty Jean Manley
Dickson, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Mary Ruth Draper
Cumberland Furnace, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Frank Clinton Baker
Dickson, TN8 days ago
OBITUARY: Rex Randolph Blakely
Dickson, TN8 days ago
Chuck Wicks Adds More Shiners Performances at Woolworth Theatre
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Steve Miller Band Announces Show in Franklin,TN
Franklin, TN3 hours ago
Nashville Elvis Festival to Return to Franklin, TN for its 7th Year
Franklin, TN3 hours ago
Places to Eat Close to Geodis Park
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Nashville Predators to Host Ford Military Salute Week March 12-18
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Lineup for 2023 Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, TN Announced
Franklin, TN3 days ago
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 6, 2023
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Columbia’s Mule Day Brings 180 Years of Tradition to Columbia
Columbia, TN3 hours ago
The Listening Room Cafe to Celebrate 17 Years with an All Day Event
Nashville, TN3 days ago
6 Live Shows this Week- March 6, 2023
Nashville, TN6 days ago
7 Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Singer/Songwriter Sarah Cothran Films New Music Video in Cheatham County
Kingston Springs, TN3 days ago
What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Geodis Park
Nashville, TN1 day ago
5 Things to Know About The Doobie Brothers
Franklin, TN7 days ago
The Struts to Perform at Brooklyn Bowl
Nashville, TN3 days ago
CMA Fest Reveals 2023 Lineup
Nashville, TN4 days ago
The Band Chicago is Coming to Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN5 days ago
HRI Hospitality Announces Caption by Hyatt Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023
Nashville, TN3 days ago
What to Expect When You Attend an Event at FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Floor Plans for Your New Home
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Grand Ole Opry to Host the First Ever People’s Choice Country Awards
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Kid Rock Announced Four City Arena Tour with Stop in Nashville
Nashville, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy