Podcast: Could Kayin Lee be the winner of spring camp?

By Zac Blackerby,

3 days ago

Kayin Lee is off to a great start.

Auburn football had several players like Kayin Lee and Nick Mardner draw attention during the first week of spring practice. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers will have plenty of new names to evaluate and give playing time to for the 2023 college football season.

The Auburn basketball team is poised to make a run in the SEC Championship with Wendell green, Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, and Zep Jasper leading the charge down the stretch for Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of the War Rapport to discuss the latest Auburn football news, rumors, speculations, and more. They also discuss the Auburn basketball team entering post-season play.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube . It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily .

View the original article to see embedded media.

