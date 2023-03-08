Open in App
KXAN

Camila, Matthew McConaughey’s kids make appearance at Paris Fashion Week

By Ricky Garcia,

3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Camila Alves McConaughey was joined by two of her kids while attending Paris Fashion Week.

Camila is a model and mother to three kids she shares with husband and actor Matthew McConaughey. She attended the Stella McCartney 2023 Fall/Winter fashion show with son Levi, 14, and daughter Vida, 13.

The resemblance of the McConaughey children to their parents is obvious, especially with the coordinating outfits they wore to the show. The trio was styled in neutral fits as they posed for photographers.

Camila Alves McConaughey, left, and Jessica Alba attend the Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection presented Monday, March 6, 2023 in Paris. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Camila Alves McConaughey (C) with son Levi Alves McConaughey (L) and daughter Vida Alves McConaughey (R) attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Camila Alves McConaughey, left, and Jessica Alba attend the Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection presented Monday, March 6, 2023 in Paris. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Camila Alves McConaughey (C) with son Levi Alves McConaughey (L) and daughter Vida Alves McConaughey (R) attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

It’s unclear whether Matthew joined them or was busy working but the visit from the children may have come as a surprise. Camila posted a photo of Vida holding a box of French pastries.

“Look who showed up in Paris!!!” Camila wrote on her social media story. She added more posts saying her son and mom were also joining her in Paris. The story posts have seen expired.

Inside the fashion show, Camila sat next to Jessica Alba, Avril Lavigne and Noah Cyrus.

Getting to Europe from Texas wasn’t easy. The McConaugheys were on a flight from Austin to Germany that had to land at Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C., due to turbulence, Camila said on social media. The couple stayed in a hotel after landing and headed out on a new flight the next day.

Raising their family in Texas, the McConaugheys have kept their private life quiet. In the last year though, fans have seen even more of a glimpse into their lives. In late February, Camila posted a photo of her young son getting a haircut from his dad. Matthew also posted a photo of his son with bandages on his back, showing the “surf souvenirs” he’s gained.

