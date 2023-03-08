Salem
Change location
See more from this location?
Salem, IL
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man pleads guilty to aggravated domestic battery, has home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges dropped
By WJBD Staff,3 days ago
By WJBD Staff,3 days ago
A 60-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty to an aggravated domestic battery charge in exchange for home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges being...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0