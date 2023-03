A Sapulpa man charged with a fatal DUI is back in jail after a judge revoked his bond.

Austin Shanks is charged with manslaughter in a DUI crash that led to the death of a nine-year-old in May 2017.

The crash also injured her mother.

Bernice Police recently arrested Shanks for DUI, having three loaded guns, several baggies of meth, scales and an open 30 pack of beer in his truck.

Prosecutors argued he was a danger to society and should have his bond revoked and the judge agreed.