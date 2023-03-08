Russian hackers post nude photos of US cancer patients to dark web in sick extortion plot
By Lee Brown,
3 days ago
Ruthless Russian-linked hackers have posted naked photos of cancer patients on the dark web after a Pennsylvania health group refused its ransom demands.
Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) said that three intimate photos of patients receiving radiation oncology treatment were among items posted online by BlackCat — “a ransomware gang associated with Russia.”
“This unconscionable criminal act takes advantage of patients receiving cancer treatment, and LVHN condemns this despicable behavior,” the network told The Post.
The health group said it first “detected unauthorized activity within our IT system” on Feb. 6 and “immediately launched an investigation, engaged leading cybersecurity firms and experts, and notified law enforcement.”
Along with the images, “seven documents containing patient information” were posted, LVHN said.
Comments / 0