Woody Johnson has one thing to say after Jets’ summit with Aaron Rodgers
By Jaclyn Hendricks,
3 days ago
Will Aaron Rodgers soon be leaving on a Jets plane?
“We’ll find out,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said Tuesday upon departing the Southern California eatery Lucky following a whirlwind Tuesday that included a sit-down with the Packers quarterback at his Malibu home.
A source confirmed to The Post on Tuesday that Johnson, 75, flew via private jet to California with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to meet with Rodgers.
The four-time MVP has been heavily linked to the team this offseason.
Comments / 0