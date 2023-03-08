Woody Johnson has one thing to say after Jets’ summit with Aaron Rodgers

Will Aaron Rodgers soon be leaving on a Jets plane?

“We’ll find out,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said Tuesday upon departing the Southern California eatery Lucky following a whirlwind Tuesday that included a sit-down with the Packers quarterback at his Malibu home.

A source confirmed to The Post on Tuesday that Johnson, 75, flew via private jet to California with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to meet with Rodgers.

The four-time MVP has been heavily linked to the team this offseason.

Jets owner Woody Johnson is seen leaving Lucky in Malibu on March 7, 2023. BACKGRID for NY Post

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was part of the group that flew to Malibu to meet with Aaron Rodgers this week. BACKGRID for NY Post

The Jets, who are in the market for a veteran quarterback following Zach Wilson’s struggles in his second season, have already engaged in preliminary discussions with Green Bay, should the 39-year-old Rodgers become available via trade.

Rodgers has not yet made a decision regarding his football future.

The quarterback just completed his 18th season with the Packers.

He has played for his entire NFL career with Green Bay and could also potentially retire, as he pondered in his recent four-day darkness retreat .

Robert Saleh is seen with Woody Johnson during their visit with Aaron Rodgers in Malibu. BACKGRID for NY Post

The duo flew via private jet to California from New Jersey. BACKGRID for NY Post

“My life and my happiness is directly connected to how I feel about football and it gave me such a deep calm about how I feel about the decision,” Rodgers said on the “ Aubrey Marcus Podcast .”

“I finished those two days with deep love and admiration and blessings in a retired life of fulfilling all the needs that I have and spending time with the people that I love.”

As of last week, Packers brass was unaware of Rodgers’ future plans , according to the team’s general manager, Brian Gutekunst.

Aaron Rodgers is seen leaving a coffee meeting with friends in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Ability Films / BACKGRID

Should Rodgers and the Packers decide to part ways, Green Bay appears ready for the Jordan Love era to commence.

“We’re excited about him,” Gutekunst said of Love, who was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. “He needs to play. That’s the next step in his progression.”