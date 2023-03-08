NORWALK — Twenty budding artists spent the day drawing, dancing and drumming Saturday in Norwalk Arts Center’s latest Arts Explorers program.

The first- through fourth-graders used neon oil pastels and paints to create their own concept of fish. The youngsters then made ribbon flags with neon strands. They split into two groups to learn a drum sequence and flag dance routine to a song from Moana.

Guest artist Julie Shaull, of Count Me In dance company, taught the dance and flag routine. Tiina Ruffing, NAC board member and chair of the Arts Education program, led the drum lesson.

At the end of the four-hour program, the students entertained family and friends with a short performance in the dark with black light illumination.

“In less than four hours, our participants created all the elements needed for a dance and drum recital for their families,” Ruffing said. “They gained an appreciation for the time, energy and teamwork that go into productions while gaining new friends, confidence and creativity.

“We can’t help but imagine what we’ll be able to do with our youth when the historic Norwalk Theater is open,” she added.

While providing education, entertainment and events for both youth and adults in the community, NAC is also completely restoring the 1941 theater building. A total renovation of the historic marquee is expected to be completed this summer.

NAC’s Arts Explorers, a quarterly program for first through fourth graders from across Huron County, is supported by Norwalk Area United Fund and Ohio Arts Council. The next Arts Explorers is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6.