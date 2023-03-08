Open in App
Williamsport, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Raise the Region 2023 kicks off Wednesday night

By NCPA Staff,

3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — More than 330 nonprofits have registered to participate in Raise the Region 2023, an event to help the fundraising efforts in the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, and Union counties.

First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be launching the 30-hour fundraising event starting tonight, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The online event continues through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

How to give?

Visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org and select the participating nonprofits to support. Each gift amount will be stretched by the $175,000 contribution from the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships.

You're able to search by organization name, cause, or location.

Donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for additional monetary prizes sponsored by Evergreen Wealth Solutions, First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, UPMC Health Plan, and Weis Markets.

Last year's fundraising campaign brought in more than $2 million. The total donated a total of $2,144,702 to 320 nonprofit organizations. Thousands of donors made 13,704 gifts during the 30-hour online fundraiser.

Related reading: Raise the Region brings in more than $2 million

All gifts are tax deductible and will help make your favorite nonprofit's mission possible.

What's your guess? How much will Raise the Region raise this year?

