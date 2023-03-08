Gustavsson's shutout streak continues in 1-0 shootout loss to Flames

The Wild haven't allowed a goal in regulation or overtime in nearly a week.

Filip Gustavsson extended his shutout streak to a career-high 175 minutes, 45 seconds but the Minnesota Wild lost 1-0 in a shootout against the Calgary Flames Tuesday night.

Gustavsson made 26 saves and was perfect until Nazem Kadri and Tyler Toffoli scored on him in rounds three and four of the shootout. Jakob Markstrom was even better in net for Calgary, posting a 40-save shutout with the only puck that got by him being Freddy Gaudreau's tying goal to force a fourth round in the shootout.

Gustavsson has two consecutive shutouts (the shootout goals don't count against him) and is one shy of tying Devan Dubnyk's franchise record. Dubnyk had three consecutive shutouts twice in his career.

As a team, Minnesota hasn't allowed a goal in regulation or overtime since Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver in the second period last Thursday. That's a stretch of 170 minutes, 57 seconds.

"We played really well," Wild coach Dean Evason said. "We had our opportunities. There's no question their goalie played good. They play sound defensively, but we still had lots of good looks. We did a lot of really good things in this hockey game."

Minnesota appeared to win the game at 3:14 of overtime when Jared Spurgeon scored, but a replay review determined Spurgeon was offsides and the goal was wiped away.

Despite the loss, Minnesota picked up another point to improve to 8-0-2 in their last ten games. At 79 points, they're just two points behind Dallas for first place in the Central Division and three points behind Vegas and the Kings for first in the Western Conference.

Up next: Wild vs. Winnipeg Wednesday at 7 p.m.