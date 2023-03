NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City lottery player has won $1,000 a week for life.

The winning second-tier CASH4LIFE ticket was sold at Tulsi News at 52 Broadway in Lower Manhattan, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were: 2-4-22-26-51 according to lottery officials. The Cash Ball was: 01.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.