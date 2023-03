cobbcountycourier.com

Bigger rig trucks for Georgia highways on the move in 2023 state Legislature By Norhasnima Dimacaling, 3 days ago

By Norhasnima Dimacaling, 3 days ago

By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Rep. Spencer Frye, a Democrat from Athens, said Tuesday ...