Open in App
Healdsburg, CA
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

Healdsburg winemaker paving a path for women in the wine industry

By Amanda Starrantino,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaUAe_0lBj73tu00

Healdsburg winemaker Nicole Hitchcock paving a path for women in the wine industry 03:11

HEALDSBURG -- Among the more than 4,200 wineries in California, only 14% reported a woman as their lead winemaker, according to a study by Santa Clara University .

But women are making huge strides in the state's fabled wine country. One of them is Nicole Hitchcock, the winemaker at J Vineyards and Winery , who was named 2022 Winemaker of the Year Wine Star Award by Wine Enthusiast magazine.

It is through her senses that Hitchcock curates both still and sparkling wines.

"What I am smelling for is just some early types of aromatics and flavors that are developing," she explained.

Nicole Hitchcock checks on the vines at J Vineyards & Winery. CBS

The journey Hitchcock took to attain her position and recognition was not a walk in the park.

"I didn't grow up in a winemaking family so I had no exposure to any of the things that a lot of wine families and those that grow up in the industry early on," she said.

In her first few cellar jobs, Hitchcock said she had to learn the ropes from the ground up.

"Many times I was the only female on a cellar team," said Hitchcock.  "Sometimes that is really challenging because you get assigned the jobs nobody else wants to do."

She quickly gained knowledge of an important life skill: To be an advocate for herself.

"I had to prove myself, really, to continue to move up," stated Hitchcock.

Hitchcock uses her years of expertise to guide the buds on J's property into bottles in their Bubble Room.

"Each of the wines are like my own little children and watching them grow, mature and age is so gratifying," said Hitchcock.

That gratification, though, comes at a cost that many working women face.

"I have had my moments where the hours have been long and there is definitely the pressure on the family front," said Hitchcock.  "But for me, I think winemaking takes a special kind of resilience that you must push through that end result is totally worth it."

J's brand team, wine club, tasting room and winemaking are all run by women.  While the company is also women-founded and women-led, female participation drops off when it comes to head winemaking and winery leadership roles.

It is a space Hitchcock believes the industry already has the talent for, it will just take time and focus to see the numbers go up.

"Women are inherently very creative and they are incredible tasters," said Hitchcock.  "I think their perception of wines is really strong. I think we are also equipped to work hard, which is something that is absolutely a requirement in this industry."

As Hitchcock has shown in her career, it is grit, the skill of taste, and a high level of creativity are what make women a powerful influence on California winemaking.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
112-acre Northern California polo club, horse facility, Airbnb, hits market for $5.95M
Petaluma, CA2 days ago
Healdsburg winemaker honored with 2022 Winemaker of the year
Healdsburg, CA1 day ago
Why water experts are no longer excited by California's incoming rain
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Popular Windsor Bakery Moving into Former Miracle Plum Space in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
First annual Lowrider Festival happening in Ukiah on March 24
Ukiah, CA9 hours ago
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In California
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Spillways open at Northern California dams after heavy rainfall
Oroville, CA1 day ago
Want to own a piece of the Golden Gate Bridge? Here's how much it is selling for
Penngrove, CA1 day ago
Lottery players in Oakland, San Jose each win $2M from scratchers
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Atmospheric river damage rocks North Bay
San Anselmo, CA1 day ago
These California rivers may reach above flood level during the upcoming winter storm
Modesto, CA2 days ago
81-year-old stuck in snowbank survives on croissants and candy
Gardnerville, NV2 days ago
California mass shooting victims honored in proposed Congressional resolution
Half Moon Bay, CA3 days ago
Incoming storm could deliver 8 feet of new snow to Sierra; Winter Storm Warning in effect
South Lake Tahoe, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy