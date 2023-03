foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Seth Rogen Says Negative Criticism of His Films Is ‘Devastating’ By Laila Abuelhawa, 4 days ago

By Laila Abuelhawa, 4 days ago

Seth Rogen finds it “devastating” when he sees negative reviews of his work. The Pineapple Express star, 40, said that he is “much better at ...