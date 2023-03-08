Lafayette
Change location
See more from this location?
Lafayette, LA
The Current Media
Anti-censorship advocates sue Lafayette library board chair over First Amendment violations
By Piper Hutchinson,3 days ago
By Piper Hutchinson,3 days ago
This story was first reported by Louisiana Illuminator and republished with permission. Two anti-censorship advocates are suing Lafayette Consolidated Government and the chair of the...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0