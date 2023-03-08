WATCH: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shows off Impressive Footwork
By Brandon Little,
3 days ago
It looks like Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is staying busy this off-season. One of the things he looks to be working on is his footwork.
The footwork is an important part of Watson's game as he often shows it off when he escapes a collapsing pocket. Even when he was not himself in his first six games with the Browns, Watson showed off quick feet numerous times.
