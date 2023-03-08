Open in App
Cleveland, OH
BrownsDigest

WATCH: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shows off Impressive Footwork

By Brandon Little,

3 days ago

It looks like Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is staying busy this off-season. One of the things he looks to be working on is his footwork.

The footwork is an important part of Watson's game as he often shows it off when he escapes a collapsing pocket. Even when he was not himself in his first six games with the Browns, Watson showed off quick feet numerous times.

The footwork is an important part of Watson's game as he often shows it off when he escapes a collapsing pocket. Even when he was not himself in his first six games with the Browns, Watson showed off quick feet numerous times.

