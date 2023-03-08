WATCH: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shows off Impressive Footwork

It looks like Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is staying busy this off-season. One of the things he looks to be working on is his footwork.

It looks like Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is staying busy on his crazy this off-season. In a video shared to Instagram, Watson showered off some impressive footwork.

The footwork is an important part of Watson's game as he often shows it off when he escapes a collapsing pocket. Even when he was not himself in his first six games with the Browns, Watson showed off quick feet numerous times.

